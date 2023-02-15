IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,378 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at $578,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,313. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

