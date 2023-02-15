IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 78,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 62.1% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.