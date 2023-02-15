Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Illumina by 9.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Illumina by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Illumina by 6.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $212.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.55.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

