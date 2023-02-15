Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $631,750.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $631,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,098,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,226 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $147,806.56.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,612 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $176,884.76.

On Friday, December 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $67,191.48.

Impinj Stock Performance

PI stock opened at $125.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -131.23, a P/E/G ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $142.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 76.2% in the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

