Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,027,673.82 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 31,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,027,673.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,808,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,009,016.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 39,928 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,925,917.36.

On Monday, November 28th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 83,477 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $10,199,219.86.

On Friday, November 25th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 32,857 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $4,016,111.11.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $14,994,094.52.

On Monday, November 21st, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 34,988 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $3,936,150.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $11,148,184.50.

Shares of PI opened at $125.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.23, a PEG ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.79. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $142.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

