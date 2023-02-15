Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,812,000 after acquiring an additional 533,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after acquiring an additional 101,479 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,445,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,651,000 after purchasing an additional 137,043 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.01. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

