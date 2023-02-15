Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,415,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BOX Stock Up 0.1 %

BOX stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -307.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.05.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 54.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

