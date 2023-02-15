Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $439,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,415,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BOX Stock Up 0.1 %
BOX stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -307.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.05.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of BOX
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 54.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BOX
Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.