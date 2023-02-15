Insider Selling: Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $242.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nordson in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

