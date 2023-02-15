Insider Selling: Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) President Sells 64,764 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) President Chris Beckstead sold 64,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $1,034,281.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,176,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,671,356.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chris Beckstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Chris Beckstead sold 83,121 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $1,373,158.92.

On Monday, February 6th, Chris Beckstead sold 68,053 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $1,124,235.56.

On Friday, February 3rd, Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $862,660.08.

Qualtrics International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XM opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,056,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,194,000 after purchasing an additional 509,003 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,989,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,227,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,886,000 after buying an additional 210,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.