Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of -372.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,396 shares of company stock worth $4,394,641. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

