Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 1,015 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of -372.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average of $108.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

