Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

TAN opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

