Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,204 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IONS. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ IONS opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -326.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

