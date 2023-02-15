iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,600 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 771,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 853,587 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,026,000 after acquiring an additional 725,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,978.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 514,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 497,787 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

