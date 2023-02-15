iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

IHF opened at $264.60 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $237.26 and a 52-week high of $297.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.60.

