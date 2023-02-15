iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after buying an additional 394,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.82. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

