ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,542 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

ITT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITT opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $94.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

