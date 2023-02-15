Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,449 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

