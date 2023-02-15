John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBT. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $109.26 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

JBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. William Blair lowered John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $27,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,511.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $84,909 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.