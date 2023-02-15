Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,790.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Athena Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average of $100.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

