Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,920,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,072,000 after buying an additional 699,534 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,541,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 616,247 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,174,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,926,000 after purchasing an additional 569,101 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,215,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,612,000 after purchasing an additional 482,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 142.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

