KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,938,416 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 339.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

KKR opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

