Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSCC. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $89.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $90.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.44.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,140 shares of company stock worth $5,028,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $6,647,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

