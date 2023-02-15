Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $110.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSCC. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.44.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $89.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.34. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,364. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

