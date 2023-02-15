Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $95.00 at Cowen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $89.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $90.46.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $653,506.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $653,506.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,364. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,216 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $69,990,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,421,000 after purchasing an additional 805,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

