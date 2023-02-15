Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) CEO Raymond E. Scott Sells 11,261 Shares

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $142.09 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $176.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,570,000 after buying an additional 401,070 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at about $37,767,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Lear by 1,201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 281,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,683,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 234,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

