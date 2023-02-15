Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Main Street Capital

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also

