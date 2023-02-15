Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Main Street Capital
Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.