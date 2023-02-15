Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,943.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.