MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

MELI stock opened at $1,132.31 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 210.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $997.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $940.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

