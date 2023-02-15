Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,958,000 after buying an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,239,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,938,000 after buying an additional 28,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,507,000 after buying an additional 131,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,534,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Methode Electronics news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 29,750 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,955,644.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

