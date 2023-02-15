Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,385 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

(Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Articles

