Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,279 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,067 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 113.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,485,000 after purchasing an additional 122,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Financial Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.85%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 535,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,475. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

