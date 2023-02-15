Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,518 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Green Plains by 46.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Green Plains by 7.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRE. Stephens downgraded Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Insider Activity at Green Plains

Green Plains Stock Performance

In related news, CFO James E. Stark bought 787 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,210.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Plains stock opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.