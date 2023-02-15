Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,556 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 578.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Veradigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Veradigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veradigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Veradigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. Veradigm Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Argus raised Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

In other Veradigm news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veradigm news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $796,684.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veradigm Profile

(Get Rating)

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.