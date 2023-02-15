Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 458 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MYR Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MYR Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in MYR Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

MYR Group Stock Down 0.2 %

MYR Group Company Profile

Shares of MYRG opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.92.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

