Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,467,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,966,000 after buying an additional 200,634 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRS. StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.50 and a beta of 1.78. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

