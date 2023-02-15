Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $157.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.42. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,726,892.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,750 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

