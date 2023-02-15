Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.6% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 5.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRTV opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.21.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

