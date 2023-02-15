Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

