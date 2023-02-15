Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 868,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 708,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 121,674 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.