Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,173 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 244,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 1.6 %

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.62%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also

