Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,549 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 32.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290,269 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 843,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $503,382. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.83. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

