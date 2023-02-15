Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 3,549 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 283,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 210.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.20. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.