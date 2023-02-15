Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 471 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares in the company, valued at $61,076,369.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,230,310 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Stock Down 2.3 %

NV5 Global Company Profile

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $126.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $98.58 and a one year high of $154.97. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13.

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.