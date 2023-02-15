Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 97,533 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AEO opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $23.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,848.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.