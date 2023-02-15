Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.87.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PriceSmart news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 9,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $635,318.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PriceSmart news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,320.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 9,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $635,318.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,453 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Further Reading

