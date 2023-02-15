Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,428,000 after purchasing an additional 102,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in LTC Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,652,000 after purchasing an additional 208,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 105,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 330,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LTC opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $45.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.

In other LTC Properties news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

LTC Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

See Also

