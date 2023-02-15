Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,345,000 after buying an additional 1,204,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 165.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,108,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,745,000 after buying an additional 6,293,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,039,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,070,000 after buying an additional 46,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 33.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,605,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,252,000 after buying an additional 1,390,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UE shares. StockNews.com lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE:UE opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

