Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $797,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 12.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 73.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,011,000 after buying an additional 174,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 332,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,096,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

LGIH stock opened at $117.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.04. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $134.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $94,412.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

