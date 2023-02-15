Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $124.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.79.

LGND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

